Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.53

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 225826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,045,000 after acquiring an additional 215,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

