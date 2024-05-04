Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point restated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.69.

PEB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 983,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

