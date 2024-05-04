Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $27.81. 45,367,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,148,504. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of -463.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

