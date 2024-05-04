PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.21. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

