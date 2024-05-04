Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PBI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,257. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

