Plateau Energy Metals (CVE:PLU) Trading Down 3%

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (CVE:PLU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,237,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 466,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Plateau Energy Metals Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

Plateau Energy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.