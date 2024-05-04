Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:RAMPF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS RAMPF opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $11.77.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
