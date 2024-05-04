PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.27.
PPL Stock Up 0.6 %
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PPL Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
