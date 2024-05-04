Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.70.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$88.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.04. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8440524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 161.14%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

