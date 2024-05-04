ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.63. 3,020,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,261,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Stories

