Provence Wealth Management Group Has $380,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1,538.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,687,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.