Provence Wealth Management Group Has $52,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. 255,371 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

