Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Public Storage worth $150,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $265.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.82 and a 200-day moving average of $275.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

