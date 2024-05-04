QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.