Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Down 3.1%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 72,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 59,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
About Qualigen Therapeutics
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.
