QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $159,165.15 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $159,165.15 and approximately $2,111.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011752 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001399 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,792.78 or 1.00249829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00134958 USD and is down -25.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,111.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

