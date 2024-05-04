Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGX. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.17.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.71. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,476,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,357,000 after buying an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,945,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

