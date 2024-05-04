Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Raised to C$0.43

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUISFree Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.43 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$0.77.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.38. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

