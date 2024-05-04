Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Raised to C$0.43

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.43 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$0.77.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.38. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.