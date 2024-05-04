Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Raised to C$0.43

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.43 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$0.77.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
