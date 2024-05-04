Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 5,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 26,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Rakuten Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Rakuten Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

