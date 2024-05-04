RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of RAPT stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.52. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
