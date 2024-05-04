Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.5% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 889,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,757,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

