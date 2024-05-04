ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $113.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.19 or 0.00129290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011840 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.