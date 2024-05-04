Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $957.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $9,664,476. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

