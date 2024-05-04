Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of RM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 134,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regional Management will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,895 shares in the company, valued at $10,825,876.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 34.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

