Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Reliance were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,449,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,996 shares of company stock worth $29,052,928. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.78. 249,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,406. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.61.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

