Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 4th (ALLT, AMNB, BDL, BGSF, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CVCY, CVU, DFS)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 4th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

