Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Robert W. Baird

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $100.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28. Revvity has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Revvity by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 253,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,641,000 after buying an additional 183,490 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 243.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Revvity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Revvity by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

