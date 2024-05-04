RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.17.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

