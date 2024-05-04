Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Trading Up 1.8%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 6,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 16,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 64.37%.

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMBI Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

