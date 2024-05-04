Robert W. Baird Boosts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $47.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 172,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 87,005 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $8,096,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

