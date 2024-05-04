Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,065 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,854,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,996 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.