Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

