Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after buying an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 4.9 %

ILMN opened at $117.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.11. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

