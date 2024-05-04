Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IJS stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
