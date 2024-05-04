Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.