Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,196,000 after buying an additional 262,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,260,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 254,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,669,000 after acquiring an additional 94,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after acquiring an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.62. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $129.60 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.