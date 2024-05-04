Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $232.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.15. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $183.23 and a 1-year high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

