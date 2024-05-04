Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,749,000 after purchasing an additional 991,277 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $115.09.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

