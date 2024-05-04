Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.76. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

