Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $400.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.73 and its 200-day moving average is $383.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

