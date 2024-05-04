Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $364,000 Position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 54,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 148,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,011,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $44.10.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

