Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,792,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $412,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,037,843 shares in the company, valued at $23,209,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RE/MAX Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.42. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RE/MAX

About RE/MAX

(Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.