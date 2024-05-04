Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $10.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.37.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 3,508,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

