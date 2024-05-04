Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RMCF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 21,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $89,228.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $89,228.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,049,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,346.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,065,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,441.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,373 shares of company stock worth $157,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

