Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Neutral Rating for Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,056. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.28). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $97.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 58.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 129.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

