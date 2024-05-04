Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $104.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.12.

EMN stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.50. 841,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,600. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.75%.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,839,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,355,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,203,000 after buying an additional 168,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,978,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,258,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

