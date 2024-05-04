Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $90.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,927. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $79.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 220,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

