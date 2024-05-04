Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.88.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.03 and a 12 month high of C$23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.51.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2575141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.88%.

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. 35.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

