Royal Bank of Canada Lowers WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $172.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

WESCO International Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:WCC traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.70. 754,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Insider Activity

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.