Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 1.09% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCE traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $219.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

Further Reading

