Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RSI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,317. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.67. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,310.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

